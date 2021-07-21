'The next step': Skaneateles native busy in Hollywood after mayoral bid

"For several years I worked in a barbaric frenzy: writing new screenplays, calling, sending, waiting, fretting, failing to make a sale, and repeating it all over again," he wrote. "The occasional kind words I received from producers were crusts of bread and sips of water that kept me on my path. I was told to 'keep them coming.'"

Along with "Watcher," Ford has been hired to rewrite two horror screenplays for "major Hollywood producers," he said, declining further comment because there are details of the projects that have yet to be finalized. Ford also has an original screenplay about an insane chimpanzee that terrorizes a small town, "The Rage," that Gerardo Naranjo ("Miss Bala") is attached to direct.

The Skaneateles native believes he's taken his screenwriting career of 16 years to the next level in Hollywood, he told The Citizen, and indeed that's why he moved there. He flew out from central New York in April following his second COVID-19 vaccination shot, planning a few weeks of vacation while couch surfing at the homes of friends. Then, he ended up signing a lease.