He’s made the rounds of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly and the Governors Ball – and now he's headed to the New York State Fair.

Quinn XCII (pronounced Quinn Ninety-Two) will play the newly renamed Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to a news released from the fair, if a musical genre had to be assigned to Quinn XCII, his sound might best be described as pop and/or alternative. Influenced by Motown music, Quinn XCII blends pop, hip-hop, and reggae into his musical style.

Perhaps best known for his singles “Straightjacket” and “Flare Guns,” Quinn XCII has also experienced platinum success with collaborations including “Kings of Summer” with ayokay, and “Love Me Less” with MAX. Earlier this year, he released his fifth studio album, The People’s Champ. Already, singles “Backpack” and “Common” featuring Big Sean are climbing charts.

“Quinn XCII is a great addition to our Chevrolet Music Series Line-Up. With catchy songs and relatable lyrics that span multiple genres, his music provides a nice soundtrack to summer and complements the fun vibes that the Fair creates and atmosphere that it’s known for,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court