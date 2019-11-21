AUBURN — After Blake Chamberlain moved to Seattle about five years ago to advance his art career, he couldn't help feeling like he was missing out on something special in his hometown of Auburn.
"It seemed like immediately after I left, things got way cooler," he said. "There were all these opportunities all of a sudden."
With new exhibit spaces like the Cayuga Museum's CNY Emerging Artist Project and the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Auburn became more friendly to artists in the five years Chamberlain spent on the other side of the country, he said. That's why, when his mother shared a recent dream of her son opening a gallery in his hometown, he responded: "You know, that's not a bad idea."
Saturday, Chamberlain will officially open that gallery, Blake Studio & Art Gallery. It's located at 128 Genesee St., which the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District vacated to move into the Equal Rights Heritage Center. The space will open with an exhibit of work by Chamberlain and guest artists Arthur Hutchinson (Arthur the Artist), Kevin Burke and Sally Stormon.
Chamberlain moved back to Auburn in early October, he said Wednesday at the gallery. He and his partner, Aila Slisco, chose to open it in the former BID office because it met their space needs perfectly. In addition to painting, Chamberlain is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator, and Slisco writes for Newsweek. So they share an office in the room behind the gallery.
"This was the first space we looked at," Chamberlain said. "When we looked at it, we realized we could do everything we wanted here."
You have free articles remaining.
Behind the office is Chamberlain's painting studio. The gallery will begin with winter hours of 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, he said, and he plans on painting every day after it closes.
If Blake Chamberlain's painting of Harriet Tubman makes you see her in a new way, his art worked.
Many Auburnians may recognize Chamberlain's colorful tile portrait of Harriet Tubman, which joins fellow reformers like Susan B. Anthony and William H. Seward in the series "Social Visionaries Re-imagined." The artist also had a hand in designing several downtown murals, such as the The Big Store mosaic on the Edward T. Boyle Center and the Angelo's Pizza mosaic on the side of the Genesee Street restaurant. But when he's not painting by commission, Chamberlain also delves into more abstract imagery — psychedelic cats, televisions that grow on trees — that can be seen at the gallery.
Chamberlain hopes the space becomes a place where area artists can connect, and he plans to feature shows on a monthly or bimonthly basis. He'd like to coordinate some themed shows, too.
But for now, Blake Studio & Art Gallery gives Chamberlain the kind of space he wanted when he moved away from Auburn five years ago.
"It's the perfect venue," he said.