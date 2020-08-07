The Rev announces 2021 season at Merry-Go-Round, 2020 holiday show

Though its season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rev Theatre Co. is still hopeful it can produce one show there before the end of the year.
The Auburn-based company announced a show for this holiday season during its 2021 season reveal on Friday. Tentatively set to open Nov. 27 at the Owasco playhouse is the first ever production of "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," a sequel to the musical featuring Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins that The Rev produced there in 2016.
"Fingers crossed we can have you in the playhouse," the company says in its season announcement video.
In an interview with The Citizen Tuesday, The Rev's producing artistic director, Brett Smock, said the show will hinge on COVID-19 guidance from the state and Cayuga County Health Department. It will only take place if deemed safe for the cast, crew and audience. The theater company has not produced any 2020 shows due to the pandemic, but it's releasing a virtual concert this month, "The Rev Concert: A Celebration of Art and Community," and a virtual performance of its final scheduled show of the season, "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," in September.
The Rev's 2021 season, meanwhile, will consist of "42nd Street," "Sister Act," "Footloose: The Musical," "Ragtime" and "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver." No show dates were announced.
The company selected the season based in part on an audience survey. Two of the Rev's canceled 2020 shows — "Rocky: The Musical" and "Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair" — were among the options, but ultimately were not selected. The other canceled shows this season were "Witness Uganda" and "Dixie's Tupperware Party."
For more information, visit therevtheatre.com or call the box office at (315) 255-1785.
