The Rev announces 2021 season at Merry-Go-Round, 2020 holiday show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Though its season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rev Theatre Co. is still hopeful it can produce one show there before the end of the year.

The Auburn-based company announced a show for this holiday season during its 2021 season reveal on Friday. Tentatively set to open Nov. 27 at the Owasco playhouse is the first ever production of "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," a sequel to the musical featuring Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins that The Rev produced there in 2016.

"Fingers crossed we can have you in the playhouse," the company says in its season announcement video.