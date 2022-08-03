The Rev to present 'Late Nite Catechism 3' at playhouse

Between Notre Dame and the state fair, The Rev Theatre Company will make a brief stop at the altar this weekend.

The company will present "'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3" at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, and 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park in Owasco.

The show, a continuation of the "Late Nite Catechism" shows the company has produced at the playhouse and Auburn Public Theater, finds Sister teaching amusing lessons on the sacraments of marriage and the last rites, including her own spin on the newlywed game. Audience ("classroom") participation "is a must," the company advises.

Tickets are $57.50 for general admission. The Rev suggests buying them in advance, as they are expected to sell out.

For more information, visit therevtheatre.com or call the box office at (315) 255-1785.