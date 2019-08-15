There's a symbolism behind Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
Registration fees from the annual motorcycle ride, taking place for the fourth year Saturday, support the nonprofit Auburn opioid recovery organization that got its name from the event.
And if anyone knows the importance of a journey, of getting from point A to point B without interruption, it's Joel Campagnola.
Since founding the organization in memory of his son Nick — who passed away after overdosing on a combination of fentanyl and synthetic acid in 2015 — Campagnola has made it his life's work to steer others away from the same fate. Today, Nick's Ride 4 Friends does that through several services. But perhaps the most important of them is getting addicts into detox.
"If anyone calls us up and says, 'I'm ready, I want to be done, I don't want it anymore,' we've got a very short window of time," Campagnola said. "Because that's when the pain starts and they start getting sick and they're going to want to go back to the drug that makes them feel better."
Nick's Ride currently operates out of a clubhouse at 12 South St., where it also offers access to inpatient treatment, support groups, peer networking, job services like mock interviews and resume advice, or just a cup of coffee in a welcoming atmosphere. It's open from 9 a.m. until the last person leaves. Sometimes it stays open late for movie nights or pizza.
Last year, Campagnola said, a total of 11,606 people walked through the doors. But the more pressing statistic is the three people Nick's Ride provides detox services on an average day.
The organization has made strides on that front in its first few years, Campagnola said. It won a major victory, he continued, when it secured a waiver in place at Auburn Community Hospital allowing Nick's Ride to bring detox patients to the emergency room there. Speaking over the phone Wednesday afternoon, Campagnola said it had already brought two people to the hospital that day.
"Spending your whole day and half the night on the phone trying to get someone sick and hurting in front of you into detox, and convincing them to hang on and have hope — that is the hardest thing in the world to do," he said. "But now we're able to go right to the hospital ... that's a blessing what they're doing at the ER."
Still, Campagnola sees ways to smooth out what can be a precarious journey to sobriety. It takes little to push people either way, he said: Sometimes they wander into the Nick's Ride clubhouse when they had planned to go to a bar. On the other hand, he said, those who call a recovery service only to face too many prompts or too much time on hold can be frustrated into relapsing.
That's why Nick's Ride wants to move from the clubhouse to a bigger building that contains as much of the journey as possible.
At 13 Chapel St., which is about 10 times as big as 12 South St., the organization will be able to dramatically increase its services and give its community partners a presence there, Campagnola said.
One of them is East Hill Family Medical, which will have a space on the second floor. Today, someone who goes to the health center to ask about Vivitrol, a treatment that blocks opioid receptors, might be redirected to detox. Again, Campagnola said, those bumps in the road decrease their chances of recovery. But at the new Nick's Ride, those bumps won't be there.
Rehabbing the building will take eight months or so, Campagnola said. The project budget is estimated at about $1.3 million, $940,000 of which will come from Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state. He said the organization is ready to get to work on the property as soon as it can in accordance with the state.
For Campagnola, that can't happen too soon. He is one of three paid staff at Nick's Ride, and providing its services takes a lot out of them, he said.
At the new location, however, Campagnola hopes to increase the staff and rent space to other nonprofits as a source of income. Even then, events like Saturday's ride aren't for anyone's salary, he said. Last year's ride raised $13,000 from 130 bikes, he continued, and that money went toward the organization's van, rent and, of course, the services it provides those in recovery.
"If you put a dollar in a jug, you are part of saving somebody's life," he said. "If it wasn't for the community, I wouldn't be able to have the lights on."