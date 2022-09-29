'The right moment': Former Auburn teacher to show photography at Fingerlakes Mall

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Kevin Barry can only hope people show up to his photography show at Fingerlakes Mall on Saturday. Unlike his previous job, attendance won't be required and no one will be tested about it.

Barry, who retired six years ago after two decades as a history teacher at Auburn High School, is looking forward to seeing people at the show more than seeing his work in public for the first time.

"I feel like having a get-together and showing people my photography," he told The Citizen. "A get-together to say 'hi' to old friends."

Barry inherited his interest in photography from his dad, he said. Much of his family has an artistic hobby. His mother was a painter, his daughter is a graphic artist and his wife works in stained glass.

While he started with film, and all the waiting that entailed, Barry eventually began taking pictures with an iPad. It helps him capture color and light, which he likes to emphasize in his photography. He carries the device everywhere, keeping his eye open for his next shot. The only thing he tends not to photograph is people because "they move around and complain a lot," he said with a laugh.

"Flowers are awesome. They just stand there and look good," he said. I'm very much into nature. With sunlight and color, you have to be there at the right moment, and at the right angle."

Saturday's show, which takes place from noon to 3 p.m. in the Aurelius mall's Community Room, will pull from more than 60,000 to 70,000 photos Barry has in his collection, he said.

"If I never took a picture again I could stay busy," he said. "There's only two kinds of artists: Those who don't get rid of their pictures and those who do. So I figured it's time for me to make a show out of it."

If you go WHAT: Photography exhibit by former Auburn teacher Kevin Barry WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 WHERE: Community Room, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius