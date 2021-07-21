Theater returning to Smith Opera House with story of poets' friendship

Live theater will return to the stage of the Smith Opera House in Geneva when Missing Marquee Theatre presents "Dear Elizabeth" by Sarah Ruhl this weekend as a benefit for the historic venue.

Ruhl's show resurrects the 35-year friendship between iconic American poets Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, and captures the waves of love, grief, struggle and compassion the two share.

"This is a play for lovers of poetry, writers of letters, or anyone that has experienced a lifelong friendship or profound loss," Missing Marquee Theatre said in a news release.

The show features Chris Woodworth as Elizabeth Bishop and Charles King as Robert Lowell, and is directed by Ingrid Keenan.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 22 and July 23, at the Smith, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, and all proceed support the opera house.

For more information, visit thesmith.org, call the Smith at (315) 781-5483 or follow @missingmarquee on Instagram.

