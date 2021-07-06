Third Eye Blind set for New York State Fair show

Third Eye Blind, a rock band with a string of hit songs in the 1990s, will be coming to the New York State Fair for the first time this year.

The fair announced the band will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Third Eye Blind's well-known songs include “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Never Let You Go.”

“We’re excited to be able to bring one of the best bands of its era to the Fair," New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a press release. "I expect that this will be a terrific show and a great way for us to kick off our final weekend.”

Third Eye Blind joins a lineup of more than 50 acts to be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20