A trio of Buffalo comedians will perform at the next edition of an Auburn brewery's monthly stand-up series.

Homebrewed Comedy at Prison City Brewing will feature Clayton Williams, John Lockwood, Katie Scanlon and host Mike Peters Thursday, April 6.

Seating will begin at 6 p.m. at the brewery, 251 North St., Auburn, with a full dinner menu available. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Headliner Williams has performed with Jim Norton, Judah Friedlander and Michael Ian Black. Lockwood describes himself as "possibly the only optimistic comedian in the world," according to a news release, and loves non-sequiturs and "finding logic in the ridiculous." Scanlon has an "upbeat energy and a knack for taking things hilariously too far ... from bubbly and sweet to dark and twisted."

Host Peters, of Binghamton, is the founder of Homebrewed Comedy and a contributor to Funny or Die. He has opened for Gilbert Gottfried and Erik Stolhanske of Broken Lizard.

Tickets are $10.

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com.