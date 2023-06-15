Five trains — Maple Leaf 63, Maple Leaf 64, Empire Service 281, Empire Service 283 and Empire Service 284 — will stop at the fairgrounds during the fair, which begins Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 4.

"For over 20 years, we have proudly connected the Empire State to the Great New York State Fair and we are delighted to offer train service once again with our partners at (New York State Department of Transportation) and (Gov. Kathy Hochul)," said Roger Harris, Amtrak's president. "The most convenient, fun and comfortable way for families to travel to the state's largest annual event is just an Amtrak away."