TikTok transition: With theater paused, Skaneateles performer goes viral

After the COVID-19 pandemic all but paused the world of theater, a performer from Skaneateles transitioned to a new stage: TikTok.

Gabriella Whiting, a 2012 graduate of Skaneateles High School, is now making a living from her success on the video sharing app. Her account, @gabiwhiting, has more than 368,000 followers and 22 million likes. Though Whiting still wants to act, sing and dance in more conventional forms of entertainment, TikTok has given her a safety net while they recover from the effects of COVID-19.

Whiting had been living in New York City for eight years when the pandemic began, with credits that included productions of "Rent" in Orlando and "Legally Blonde: The Musical" on a Caribbean cruise.

But in March 2020, the auditions disappeared and Broadway shut down. Whiting was stuck inside with nothing to do and nowhere to direct her creative energy, she told The Citizen on Friday.

"I don't want to say my life was taken away, but it was a time to reevaluate everything," she said. "I lost my sense of purpose."

Shortly into COVID-19, Whiting moved back to Skaneateles. That's when she started posting videos on TikTok. She drew on her theater skills, acting, singing and dancing alone in front of her camera.

At first the app just gave Whiting something to do, and get out that energy, but as the pandemic continued she learned how to use it more effectively.

"The social media world is so new. It's not like you can take a college course on how to be an influencer. So I'm really self-taught," she said.

Then, in July 2020, Whiting posted a video inspired by the musical "Hamilton" that shared the story of Sally Hemings, the slave with whom Thomas Jefferson had an affair and several children. It went viral, earning more than 1 million views. Her account continued drawing attention that summer with videos inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

Whiting said she is passionate about the issues those protests raised, and wants to share that passion on TikTok even if she risks losing followers.

"I get a lot of hate sometimes, but for me I'd rather speak a message of positivity and speak my truth," she said.

"I'd rather be authentic to myself and connect to people who relate to me than live a fake life and try to please everyone."

Whiting topped herself in January, when she posted a video parodying the song "Alexander Hamilton" with lyrics about the attack on the U.S. Capitol that month. It would become her most popular video, earning more than 14 million views. The video also earned Whiting the attention of a management group that has helped her secure brand deals and other creative opportunities, she said.

Those brand deals are why Whiting can make a living from TikTok. Last November, she was able to move to a new studio apartment in Los Angeles. Her most recent deal, with HBO, required her to create two videos about the hit show "Succession" and promote them on her account. They may be commercial, she said, but they can be as creatively fulfilling as videos like her "Hamilton" parody.

"It's cool to be recognized for an original piece of art that I created," she said. "And it's cool to be able to work with larger companies."

As Whiting waits for the world of theater to fully return to normal, she's been working on some original music. She acted in a movie that was released on Amazon Prime recently, "Finding Ophelia," and provided background vocals for a concert series. But TikTok can take up much of her time. She tries to post a video about once a day, and keeps a list of ideas in case she's short on inspiration.

Between Whiting's creative energy and the engagement she gets from her followers, however, that doesn't happen often.

"I've made so many friends from TikTok and social media," she said. "I didn't realize it would have this impact on me."

