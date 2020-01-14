You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Toast to the '20s at Auburn museum's speakeasy nights
ENTERTAINMENT

Toast to the '20s at Auburn museum's speakeasy nights

Carriage House Theater

The Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Friday will mark the 100th anniversary of the day Prohibition took effect in the United States. And one Auburn museum will drink to that.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host the first in a series of four pop-up bar events called Carriage House Tavern from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Additional ones will follow at the same time Fridays, Jan. 24, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, in the Carriage House Theater at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The events will feature beer, wine and cocktails, with a different menu each time, museum Executive Director Kirsten Wise said. Also complementing the 1920s speakeasy setting will be live music by Bob Halligan Jr. the first two events, and jazz trio Way Off Bass the second two.

Wise said Prohibition attire is encouraged, and those dressed in a way appropriate to the period will receive $1 off a drink.

Admission to the events is free and open to the public, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information, contact the museum at cayugamuseum.org or (315) 253-8051.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I'm the features editor for The Citizen and auburnpub.com, and have been here since 2006. I also cover local arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News