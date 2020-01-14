Toast to the '20s at Auburn museum's speakeasy nights

Friday will mark the 100th anniversary of the day Prohibition took effect in the United States. And one Auburn museum will drink to that.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host the first in a series of four pop-up bar events called Carriage House Tavern from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Additional ones will follow at the same time Fridays, Jan. 24, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, in the Carriage House Theater at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The events will feature beer, wine and cocktails, with a different menu each time, museum Executive Director Kirsten Wise said. Also complementing the 1920s speakeasy setting will be live music by Bob Halligan Jr. the first two events, and jazz trio Way Off Bass the second two.

Wise said Prohibition attire is encouraged, and those dressed in a way appropriate to the period will receive $1 off a drink.

Admission to the events is free and open to the public, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information, contact the museum at cayugamuseum.org or (315) 253-8051.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox

