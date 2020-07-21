TomatoFest food drive to feature live music, fried dough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CNY TomatoFest will host a concert and food drive to support Cayuga County food pantries from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The concert will feature Julie Howard, Perform 4 Purpose, Glass Image and the Joe Whiting Band. It will take place from 3 to 7 p.m., and admission is $10 per car. Attendees will be asked to stay in their cars in order to follow social distancing.

Fried dough prepared by the Cultural Italian American Organization will also be available for purchase, and the CNY TomatoFest committee will collect nonperishable food items for Cayuga County food pantries.

All proceeds from the event will support the pantries.

The traditional TomatoFest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the committee is planning a revised edition that will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, at a location to be announced.

For more information, visit cnytomatofest.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0