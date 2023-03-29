The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host a night of folk country and blues when it welcomes Stevie Tombstone and the Loren Barrigar Duo to its Carriage House Theater on Friday, March 31.

Tombstone is "a quintessential troubadour," the museum said in a news release, whose folk songs feature vintage country and blues influences. He also writes and produces for other artists.

"Stevie still maintains a hardcore troubadour outlook, enjoying a grassroots following that's kept him on the trail for at least three decades," the museum said.

Opening the evening at 7 p.m. will be the Barrigar duo. Loren, an award-winning guitarist and youngest instrumentalist to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, has performed with "a who's who list of acoustic players," the museum said. His music has also appeared on TV shows like "ER" and "The Young and the Restless," and he has won six Syracuse Area Music Awards.

Admission to the concert is $12 in advance or $15 day-of and at the door of the theater, which is located behind the 203 Genesee St. museum in Auburn.

For more information, visit cayugamusuem.org or call (315) 253-8051.

