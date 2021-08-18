 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonight's Auburn parking garage concert moved to bottom level
alert
MUSIC

Tonight's Auburn parking garage concert moved to bottom level

{{featured_button_text}}
Garage top concert 4.JPG

Music fans come out July 21 to see the Rock the Top concert series on the top level of the Auburn city parking garage.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Due to rain forecasts, the city of Auburn has relocated tonight's Rock the Top concert from the roof of the downtown parking garage to its bottom level.

The concert will feature Seattle Sons, of Syracuse, which covers material by Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and more bands from the '90s Seattle grunge scene.

The concert will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the garage, 1 Lincoln St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public, and food and beverages from Next Chapter Brewpub will be available for sale.

The Rock the Top series will conclude Sept. 15 with the Diana Jacobs Band. The Joe Whiting Band kicked off the series June 23, and it continued July 21 with The Oddz.

The series is sponsored by  the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation Department and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District.

For more information, call the department at (315) 255-4737 or visit facebook.com/auburnnyparks.

For more information about Seattle Sons, visit facebook.com/seattlesonssyracuse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Kylie Jenner’s swimwear line is coming soon!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News