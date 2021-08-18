Tonight's Auburn parking garage concert moved to bottom level

Due to rain forecasts, the city of Auburn has relocated tonight's Rock the Top concert from the roof of the downtown parking garage to its bottom level.

The concert will feature Seattle Sons, of Syracuse, which covers material by Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and more bands from the '90s Seattle grunge scene.

The concert will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the garage, 1 Lincoln St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public, and food and beverages from Next Chapter Brewpub will be available for sale.

The Rock the Top series will conclude Sept. 15 with the Diana Jacobs Band. The Joe Whiting Band kicked off the series June 23, and it continued July 21 with The Oddz.

The series is sponsored by the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation Department and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District.