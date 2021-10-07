'Totally consumed': Auburn man to premiere zombie movie at drive-in

Tony Pierce has indeed been grinding.

The Port Byron native and owner of Wayward Studios in Auburn will premiere his first movie, the zombie love story "Till Death Do Us Part," Oct. 15 at the Finger Lakes Drive-In.

Produced by Pierce's Finger Lakes Grindhouse Entertainment, the two-hour movie is the culmination of $30,000 of investment, years of education and labor, and a lifetime of cinematic ambition.

"I almost quit so many times," Pierce told The Citizen on Tuesday. "But I was totally consumed. It was the only thing that mattered, and I had to get it done at any cost."

The experience gave Pierce exactly what he wanted, he explained, as he began making "Till Death Do Us Part" a few years ago out of boredom. His sign business, formerly known as Sign Guys, had just completed a 14-foot shark maw for a Georgia theme park when he realized that making signs was no longer fulfilling to him. He had always wanted to make a movie, and now was the time.