The New York State Fair said the 1960s will be well represented this summer with the return of two fan favorites and the introduction of an old “new” act.

First, Chubby Checker will twist again like he did last summer to kick off the opening day of the fair with a 1 p.m. show on Aug. 23 at the Chevy Court Stage.

According to a news release, this will be his fifth performance at the fair, and second in as many years. While he is best known for “The Twist,” the first number one song of all time from the Billboard’s Hot 100, he released singles through the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and most recently in the early 2000s.

Then, at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will return to Chevy Court to play through their repertoire of hits, including “I’m Henry the VIII I Am,” “I’m Into Something Good,” and “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.” It will be the 13 appearance at the fair for Noone and company.

Next up in the 1960s showcase, Tommy James and the Shondells, entering their 51st year in the music business, will perform at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Chevy Court.

The fair said that audiences can look forward to hearing hits such as “MONY MONY,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion” and “Crimson and Clover.”

“It’s funny, as a general practice, we try not to schedule performers for back-to-back appearances from one Fair year to another, but when we have opportunities to see music icons like Chubby Checker and Peter Noone, it’s easy to make exceptions," Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said. "Plus, how can you not be excited about Tommy James? Even the Generation Z-aged employees in our office recognize his timeless songs even if they don’t know they started with him!”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage