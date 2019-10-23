A trio of classical music performances will take place in the Auburn area this weekend:
• The Auburn Chamber Orchestra will present "Symphonic Expressions" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco. The program will include Dvorak's "New World Symphony," Schubert's "Unfinished Symphony," "Finlandia" and the "William Tell Overture." There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com.
• Auburn native Nicholas Hrynyk will return for a solo performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. In celebration of the chapel's 125th anniversary this month, Hrynyk will perform the world premiere of "The Little Piano Piece" by Andy Kirou, which comes from an album the two recorded and released last fall. Hrynyk also performed a recital at Carnegie Hall with Chinese soprano Song Song in July. His program at the chapel will also include works by Brahms, Sibelius and Chopin. Admission is $10 at the door, and proceeds support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the chapel. For more information, visit willard-chapel.org.
• The MasterWorks Chorale will open its 2019-2020 season with "Voices of Freedom" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 27 William St., Auburn. The chorale wand guest ensemble Genesee Street Voices will pay tribute to Harriet Tubman with music spanning more than a century, including Paul Halley's "Freedom Trilogy," Irving Berlin's "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor" and "Freedom Song," a choral adaptation of Brahms' "Symphony No. 1 in C Minor" written and arranged by central New York native Lon Beery. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. For more information, visit masterworkscny.org.