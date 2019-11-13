The Bones East trombone ensemble will perform a pair of Christmas concerts in Cayuga County over the next two weekends.
The ensemble will first perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora. Bones East will then perform at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
Both programs will feature popular Christmas music, including "In the Bleak Mid-Winter," "We Three Kings," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Joy to the World," "Gesu Bambino" and "Christmas Time is Here," as well as non-Christmas songs like "Just a Closer Walk With Thee," "Pure Imagination" and "In Memoriam."
You have free articles remaining.
Founded by the late Howard Kelley in the early 1980s, Bones East consists of 20 to 25 trombone performers, mostly semi-professionals, retirees and students who volunteer their time and talent. The ensemble performs at colleges and universities, churches and community events throughout central New York.
A $10 donation to support the Morgan Opera House is requested at the Aurora concert. At the Auburn concert, a love offering will be collected to support the Night to Shine special needs prom.
For more information, contact Wayne Blann at fwayneblann@gmail.com.