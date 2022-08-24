Truck show at Fingerlakes Mall to support new dog fund

A truck show this weekend will support a new local fund for dog owners facing high costs for emergency medical care.

The Trucks for Pups Truck Show will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Along with trucks, the event will feature live music by Perform 4 Purpose, The Healers and Major Keys, 50/50 raffles, face painting and chicken by Mooney's BBQ.

Admission to the event is $10. Proceeds support Milly's Mission, a fund started by Union Springs couple Kathryn Walter and Josh Patti after losing their yellow Lab, Milly, at 16 months last May. After facing thousands of dollars in veterinary bills to try to save her, the couple started the fund through Rochester Hope for Pets to help others in similar situations, Walter told The Citizen.

"What do people do when they're offered, 'We can try this for $10,000, or we can put your dog down for $300?'" she said. "We wanted to try everything to help (Milly), and have that peace of mind that we did. That's really what we want to do for others. We want to give them the same opportunity to have that peace of mind."

For more information, call (315) 237-2431 or email trucksforpups@gmail.com.