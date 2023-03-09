David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One focus of Dr. Clarence Lusane's newest book is the full life of Harriet Tubman, which he believes is largely overlooked in favor of her years escaping from slavery and helping others do the same.

The Howard University professor, journalist, author and activist will have a receptive audience this weekend in Auburn, where Tubman spent the second half of her life after those storied years.

Lusane, who released "Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy" in November, will be the featured guest at the city's Harriet Tubman Day festivities this weekend. He'll take part in a discussion of his book at the Cayuga Museum on Thursday, and speak at a ceremony at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center on Friday, the day of the holiday and Tubman's death. The weekend's festivities will also include an update on the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church, part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, on Saturday.

In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, Lusane said "Twenty Dollars" was inspired by the 2016 announcement by then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that Tubman would become the new face of the U.S. $20 bill. As some voiced opposition to her replacing the current face of the bill, President Andrew Jackson, Lusane wanted to compare the lives of the two in terms of democracy and equality.

"Most people aren't aware of her support and activism around women's rights, voting rights — she really had a full life," he said. "We all grew up knowing about her heroics, but not her whole life."

According to the book's synopsis, Lusane asserts that "any choice of whose life deserves to be remembered and honored is a direct reflection of whose basic rights are deemed worthy of protection, and whose are not." That relationship between symbolism and substantive change, he said, continues to be seen in the response to the police killings of George Floyd and others, the racial dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic and the movement to remove Confederate monuments. He hopes his discussion of that relationship challenges "the dangers of authoritarianism in certain parts of the country."

Along with giving some voice to the racist and misogynist opposition to Tubman going on the $20 bill, however, Lusane does the same for the pockets of Black and feminist opposition to the move.

"Empty symbolism, performative anti-racism, putting someone enslaved on currency would be hypocritical — those voices were certainly raised," he said. "I'm not unsympathetic to them."

While many believe the long wait for Tubman to grace the $20 bill is because of the opposition to it, it's more so because of logistics. The Donald Trump administration "clearly didn't want it to happen, but there wasn't a lot he could do about it," Lusane said. The process of redesigning the currency, and all the security concerns that come with it, has been a bigger obstacle. There's also the need for new currency to be more accessible to people with disabilities, Lusane noted, and the ancillary industries that have to be prepared for the change, like manufacturers of ATM and vending machines.

As a result, the Tubman $20 bill is projected to be ready by 2030, well past Lew's original projection of 2020. For those who don't want to wait for the opportunity to teach their children about Tubman, however, Lusane cited a personal vignette from "Twenty Dollars and Change," one of many, about taking his son to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Maryland. The author's son read a book about Power Rangers on the way there, he said. But on the way back, to his surprise, his son read the book about Tubman that they bought at the park instead.

"I tell that story because kids are not too young to get this," Lusane said. "To understand and to appreciate this history."

If you go WHAT: Discussion and book signing with "Twenty Dollars and Change" author Dr. Clarence Lusane, moderated by aaduna publisher William E. Berry Jr. WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 WHERE: Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn WHAT: Harriet Tubman Day ceremony with guest speaker Dr. Clarence Lusane, Mayor Michael Quill, other officials and Tubman descendants WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, March 10 WHERE: New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn WHAT: Community meeting about plans for Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church as part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11 WHERE: Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Fitch Ave., Auburn All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit equalrightsheritage.com.