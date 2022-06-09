Tubman event to offer downtown mural update, Auburn student performance

An event celebrating the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman's birthday will provide an update on a downtown Auburn mural dedicated to the abolitionist, as well as the premiere of a song in her honor.

The Strawberry Social will take place Saturday at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. Inspired by Tubman's favorite dessert, the event will also feature strawberry cake donated by Wegmans and a raffle to support the mural. The project is being organized by the Harriet Tubman Boosters, which is organizing the event with Wegmans and the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

The 61-by-26-foot mural will be installed on the Nolan Block wall facing the corner of Genesee and North streets as soon as later this year. It will cost $40,000, which the boosters have been fundraising since announcing the project in early 2021. The group is about 80% toward that goal, board member Laurel Ullyette told The Citizen, after a recent $8,475 grant from the Cayuga Community Foundation.

The boosters have a few plans to raise the remaining $7,000, including partnerships with businesses on promotions. From June 9 to June 11, Simple Roast Coffee will donate a percentage of latte sales to the project, and sell a gingerbread birthday cake drink in Tubman's honor. The boosters will also offer donors of $100 or more a signed, limited edition print by the mural's artist, Arthur Hutchinson.

Hutchinson will give a presentation on the project Saturday. He designed the mural to tell the story of Tubman's life in Auburn, he told The Citizen, such as her advocacy for women's suffrage and opening her Home for the Aged. His use of vibrant colors to depict a collage of scenes from Tubman's life, and him also being a Black resident of Auburn, led the boosters to select his design, Ullyette said.

If you go WHAT: Strawberry Social in honor of 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman's birthday WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 WHERE: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn COST: Free and open to the public INFO: Visit harriettubmanboosters.org or equalrightsheritage.com

"I think it'll be a really outstanding item to have downtown," she said. "It'll be a talking point, and people will see it and hopefully those who don't know the history will be curious to learn more."

Along with Hutchinson's presentation, the Strawberry Social will boast the premiere of the latest original song about Tubman written by the fourth-grade class of Genesee Elementary School.

For nine years now, the school has collaborated with folk duo Magpie on a week-long project to create a song about the Underground Railroad conductor and Civil War spy. The first students who participated in the project are now seniors at Auburn High School, teacher Beth Robinson told The Citizen, and some returned to sing their songs at a recent Zoom event the school held.

Robinson said she talked with this year's fourth-grade students about how their song could not only celebrate the anniversary of Tubman's birthday, but honor her and her accomplishments.

"We talked a lot with the kids about things going on in our world right now, what Harriet would do, and what we could do to be like Harriet," she said. "Our gift to her is to stand for justice like she did."

Magpie, comprised of Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino, brought some ideas to the school. But it was the students themselves who wrote the song, Robinson said, from its lyrics to its melody. The song also includes sign language. Like Hutchinson's mural, it focuses less on Tubman freeing slaves than her time in Auburn, living the second half of a life that continues to be inspirational two centuries later.

"That time was also so important to her being who she was," Robinson said. "Which was really important for the children to take away."

Group raising funds for vibrant Tubman mural on Auburn building About $35,000 is standing in the way of a local group adding some historic hues to downtown …

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.