The Harriet Tubman Troupe will take its original work "A Gatherin' Place" to Syracuse this weekend, then back to Auburn Public Theater for a performance the next.
Directed by Dr. Juhanna Rogers, the show was developed by her and the other members of the troupe: Venessa Campbell, Cari Clark, Victoria Coit, Jourdan Cooper, Jasmine Freeman, Melody Smith Johnson, Ashley McLeod, Martina Mitchell and Kizzy Mitchell. It tells the story of Gathering Street and Ms. Paulette, who provides other black female residents of the area a listening ear on subjects like motherhood, career, love and self-worth. When she passes away, though, those women realize something they didn't know about their mysterious neighbor.
The women of color who performed "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rai…
"We created something that will continue speaking to, for and about women of color, and the power of connecting with one another in various ways," Rogers told The Citizen ahead of the show's workshop performances at Auburn Public Theater in March.
You have free articles remaining.
The troupe, which formed after a series of acclaimed performances of Ntozake Shange's "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf" in 2018, will make its debut outside Auburn this weekend. It will present "A Gatherin' Place" at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at SALTSpace, 103 Wyoming St., Syracuse. The troupe will then present the show at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
Tickets are $15 general admission and $5 student rush with ID.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org.