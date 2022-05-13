Tubman's meeting with Indian humanitarian subject of Auburn talks

A little-known meeting in Auburn between Harriet Tubman and an "Indian girl from the far West" will be the subject of two events at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next week.

Author Phillip Hesser will discuss the 1887 meeting between Tubman and the "Indian girl," humanitarian Pandita Mary Ramabai, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the museum's Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. A members-only reception will precede the talk at 5:30 p.m. The talk will also be available on Zoom.

What's known about the meeting comes from a letter Ramabai wrote to her daughter Manorama, the museum said in a news release. The letter also provides a rare point of view of Tubman, who was 65 at the time, and her life story, which had a life-changing effect on Ramabai. Hesser, the author of "A Guide to Harriet Tubman's Eastern Shore: The Old Home Is Not There" (2021), will also share how he uncovered the details of the meeting, and Ramabai's identity, at a brown bag talk at noon Wednesday, May 18, at the museum.

Both events are free and open to the public, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged. To requests the Zoom link for the May 19 talk, email kirsten@cayugamuseum.org.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit cayugamuseum.org/harriet-tubman-bicentennial.

