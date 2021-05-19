Two Cayuga County artists featured in 'Made in NY' show

Two Cayuga County artists will join 67 from across the state in the Schweinfurth Art Center's 25th annual "Made in NY" exhibit, which opens June 12 at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

Howard Bartle, of Sterling, has his craft piece "Heart of a Small Tree" in the show, and Tara Charles, of Auburn, has her photo "Neither Here Nor There" in it as well.

The exhibit features 73 pieces by 69 artists representing 44% of the counties in New York. Monroe and Onondaga tie for the most representation, with 12 artists each, followed by New York City with 11. The center received submissions from 298 artists, and they were judged by artist Sharon Loudon, painter and performance artist George Afedzi-Hughes and photographer Hannah Frieser.

“The Schweinfurth has a long history of celebrating the artistic talents of people who live in New York state,” Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb said in a news release. “This exhibit represents a wide variety of mediums, styles, and talent from all over the state.”