Two endangered lambs born at Rosamond Gifford Zoo to get NYS-inspired names

Two rare Black Welsh Mountain lambs were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo last month, the zoo recently announced.

On Jan. 20, an ewe named Belle gave birth to one female and one male lamb — which are still unnamed. The Syracuse zoo decided to keep its "I Love New York" animal naming theme and will announce the lambs' names at a later date. Several animals born at the zoo in 2019 were named after places in New York state, according to the release.

The Black Welsh Mountain lambs, which are considered endangered, are housed in the zoo's Domestic Animal Barn as a type of heritage breed of livestock.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon congratulated the zoo on the rare births. "With winter break quickly approaching, I encourage our families to come check out all the new additions to our zoo and don't forget to take part in the recently announced StoryWalks!" he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 11, McMahon took a group of preschool children and their families through the zoo's new StoryWalk, which features display pages of the "Good Night, Gorilla" children's book zoo visitors can read as they go from exhibit to exhibit.