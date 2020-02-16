Two endangered lambs born at Rosamond Gifford Zoo to get NYS-inspired names

Two rare Black Welsh Mountain lambs were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo last month, the zoo recently announced.
On Jan. 20, an ewe named Belle gave birth to one female and one male lamb — which are still unnamed. The Syracuse zoo decided to keep its "I Love New York" animal naming theme and will announce the lambs' names at a later date. Several animals born at the zoo in 2019 were named after places in New York state, according to the release.
The Black Welsh Mountain lambs, which are considered endangered, are housed in the zoo's Domestic Animal Barn as a type of heritage breed of livestock.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon congratulated the zoo on the rare births. "With winter break quickly approaching, I encourage our families to come check out all the new additions to our zoo and don't forget to take part in the recently announced StoryWalks!" he said.
On Feb. 11, McMahon took a group of preschool children and their families through the zoo's new StoryWalk, which features display pages of the "Good Night, Gorilla" children's book zoo visitors can read as they go from exhibit to exhibit.
The story begins in the upper lobby of the zoo and travels by multiple animal habitats before ending in the exhibit housing the siamang apes, which are cousins of the gorilla in the story, according to a recent news release announcing the program.
The zoo's StoryWalk, which is a national early literacy and exercise promotion program, was done in collaboration with the Onondaga County Public Library system and the Early Childhood Alliance.
"It is so exciting to be moving while reading a story!" OCPL Executive Director Christian Zabriskie said.
The "Good Night, Gorilla" StoryWalk will be on display for the next five weeks, but the public can attend two guided walks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 19., which will end with zoo keeper chats about the apes — Abe and Fatima — and "their relationships with their caregivers," according to the release.
The zoo and its collaborators are planning a StoryWalk in April that will center on a book about penguins and end up in the Penguin Coat exhibit.