Two local artists make Auburn gallery's latest 'Made in NY' show

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will once again showcase some of the best artists in the state beginning this weekend, and two of them come from Cayuga County.

The center will open its 26th annual "Made in NY" exhibit with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. The exhibit will continue through May 15.

This year's exhibit is the result of the most submissions it has ever received, the center said in a news release. Thousands of them, submitted by 412 artists, were juried by Ellen M. Blalock, Gina Murtagh and Kim Waale. They selected 77 works by 70 artists for the show, including the painting "Autumn Mix" by Kate Timm, of Sterling, and the print "Lantern" by Susan Weisend, of Aurora.

“We were thrilled with the number of artists submitting works,” Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb said in a news release.

“There is so much artistic talent in New York state, so it was hard to settle on just a fraction of the entries to display in this year’s show.”

Many works in the show feature people, such as the earthenware woman's face crying flower tears by Zara Bronwyn Davis, the woven tapestry of faces of many expressions by Ruth Manning, and the self-portrait by Sofía Luz Pérez that examines her indigenous Mexican heritage by surrounding her with Aztec symbols.

More recent art by Pérez is a response to her being diagnosed with a brain tumor, she said.

“My work is autobiographical; however, it has universal qualities,” Pérez said. “I often portray myself in the face of adversity but with a strong, stoic resolve.”

Along with "Made in NY 2022," this weekend center will open the exhibits "Recycled Light" by Lorne Covington, of Skaneateles," and "Im-pressed Muses" by Victoria Savka, of Owasco.

Admission to the center is $10 per person, or $15 for admission to both the center and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door.

For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

