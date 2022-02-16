Two new books about Tubman, her life in Auburn to be released this year

Two new books about Harriet Tubman, and her life in Auburn, will be released later this year.

Coming this spring will be "Harriet Tubman: A Reference Guide to Her Life and Works." Written by Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson, author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman: Portrait of an American Hero," the new book captures her life, works and legacy, according to a listing on the website of publisher Rowman & Littlefield. It features a chronology, a brief account of Tubman's life and a dictionary section with entries on people, places and events important to her and her work as an abolitionist and advocate for equal rights.

The book, which also includes recent efforts to memorialize Tubman and research findings about her, will be released in May.

For more information, visit rowman.com.

In the fall, another book will focus specifically on Tubman's life in Auburn.

"The Archaeology of Harriet Tubman's Life in Freedom" by Syracuse University anthropology professor Douglas Armstrong follows Tubman's life after emancipation and service in the Civil War.

"Combining archaeology, landscape geography, and historical sources, Armstrong reveals an image of Tubman demanding support and tirelessly working to create opportunities and resources for those people newly emancipated from slavery," University of South Carolina professor Leland Ferguson said about the book in a news release. "As archaeology, this Tubman biography provides tangible evidence of Tubman’s life and accomplishments: dishes, thimbles and needles, medicinal bottles, Tubman’s burned and rebuilt home, and the foundations of the home for the aged."

The book, published by Syracuse University Press, also documents efforts to preserve Tubman's legacy in Auburn, culminating in the creation of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in 2017.

For more information, visit press.syr.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0