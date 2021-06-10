Uncle Kracker to make fourth appearance at New York State Fair

Uncle Kracker, whose hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away” reached the top 10, will make his fourth appearance at the New York State Fair this summer.

With a career spanning hip hop, rock and country, the singer/songwriter played the fair in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

The fair announced Thursday that he will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

“We’re glad to bring Uncle Kracker back to the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a a statement. "His shows have always been well-received and his move to add country music to his repertoire makes this a show for fans of nearly any kind of popular music.”

Based on current guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, and attendance will be limited.

Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.

