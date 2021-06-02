United Way of Cayuga County holding summer event with jazz, brunch

The United Way of Cayuga County will start the summer with Jazz in the Grove, an event of music and mingling with the nonprofit's new leadership.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Tickets are $40 and include live music by Anne Adessa and Off the Cuff, brunch and a mimosa. A cash bar will also be available. The United Way's new executive director, Kathryn Dennis; new campaign chairs Jason Curtis and Jonah Simons of Nucor Steel; and new members of the board of directors will be on hand to greet attendees.