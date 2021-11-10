UPDATED: Country rap duo The Lacs coming to Kegs in Jordan in April

A concert by country rap duo The Lacs at Kegs Canal Side Event Center in Jordan, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, has been postponed to Friday, April 1.

The concert was postponed due to a direct COVID-19 exposure in the band's touring party. All tickets purchased for the concert will be honored at its new date.

Active since 2002, the duo consists of Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe and Brian "Rooster" King of Baxley, Georgia. They have released six albums, including 2012's "190 Proof," 2013's "Keep it Redneck" and 2015's "Outlaw in Me," all of which reached the top 20 of the Billboard U.S. country chart.

"Their hick hop and southern rock sound is stronger than the moonshine they drink," according to the duo's bio. "With a blue collar background they have worked shutdowns with the union and framed many a house to earn enough money keep their music dreams alive."

The Lacs will be joined by special guests Demun Jones and Dusty Leigh. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m. at Kegs, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan.

Tickets are $25, and the show is for ages 18 and older. All COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed.

For more information, visit kegscanalside.net or thelacs.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0