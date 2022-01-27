UPDATED: Skaneateles Winterfest returns with ice sculptures and food, but no plunge

Skaneateles Winterfest will light up the village once again this weekend.

Ice sculptures, crafted by Stan Kolonko of the Ice Farm, will be on display throughout the village beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until they melt. The event's traditional Taste of Skaneateles will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day Passes for sampling food at the event's many stops will be available beginning at 11 a.m. at the Sherwood Inn and other locations throughout the village.

Winterfest also consists of a scavenger hunt. Entry forms will be available Jan. 29 at the website of the Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club, which organizes the event. A $5 donation is requested to participate, which consists of finding letters for a word puzzle in village storefronts. Completed forms are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 6, at the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center, 97 State St., Skaneateles.

The event's traditional Polar Bear Plunge has been canceled by host the Skaneateles Polar Bear Club due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit facebook.com/skaneateleswinterfest or skaneateles-sunrise-rotary-club.square.site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0