Used book sale returning to Fingerlakes Mall

The Book Faire used book sale will return to Fingerlakes Mall this weekend.

The sale will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, in the Purple Lancers bingo hall of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Friday will be first dibs and Sunday will be bag day.

All books in the sale were donated before the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said. Shoppers will be required to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status.

Proceeds from the sale will support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo and comfort care home Matthew House in Auburn.

Formerly known as the Book Bonanza, the sale has taken place for about 30 years. It previously supported St. Joseph School in Auburn before the school closed in 2020.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 253-2489.

