Valentine's Day event returning to Cayuga Lake Wine Trail

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will begin its 40th year with the return of its new Valentine's Day event, Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart.

Scheduled for Feb. 11, the event will let participants choose from several itineraries of six wineries. At each one, they'll be served a sweet tooth dish paired with a wine, three additional wine tastings, a stemmed rose at each stop, a souvenir sparkling wineglass and a digital recipe book of all 11 dishes from the event. Dishes will include cherry cheesecake cups, red chocolate truffles and more.

“I’m so happy to be bringing this event back for a second year,” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the wine trail, in a news release. “We’ve got wine, sinful treats, and flowers to boot. It’s the perfect Valentine’s event, and it falls right before the Super Bowl, so it might just be the most perfect way to balance out your weekend.”

Tickets for the event are $115 for two, though they are available to friends, family and more in addition to couples.

The wine trail consists of Montezuma and Long Point wineries in the Cayuga County area, as well as several in Seneca and Tompkins counties.

For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.