Valhalla 'Messiah': Oscar-nominated film's score mixed at Owasco studio

A studio in the Auburn area, renowned for the music recorded there, recently made a big first splash in the world of film.
Valhalla Studios New York, located in a former church in Owasco, worked with the makers of "Judas and the Black Messiah" to mix the score of the Academy Award-nominated film. It was the first feature film project in 7.1 surround sound for the studio, which was established in 1999 by Manowar bassist and Auburn native Joey DeMaio through his Magic Circle Entertainment Group.
Magic Circle Operations Manager Susanne Wagner told The Citizen that the studio's head engineers, Ronald Prent and Darcy Proper, were contacted last year by Jim Anderson, a Grammy Award winner who recorded the film's score. Limited by COVID-19 travel restrictions, he sought a studio that could mix the score as well as the one he typically works with, Skywalker Sound in California.
"Jim told us he was more than satisfied with his first collaboration and he plans to return," Wagner said. "We are also proud of our contribution to 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'"
DeMaio opened the door to the film project about a year ago, when he began offering Valhalla Studios' services to more than just Manowar and the heavy metal icons' label mates at Magic Circle. Having produced all of his band's records since 1982, the musician has fielded many requests to open his studio to artists of all genres and budgets since its founding, Wagner said.
But it wasn't until Valhalla moved into the 20,000-square-foot former Immanuel Baptist Church at 89 Letchworth St. in 2015 that DeMaio was able to accommodate those requests. With "great support from the town of Owasco and the neighbors," Magic Circle turned the structure from a dilapidated church into a destination for artists around the world, Wagner said.
"We feel very proud when hosting our clients to hear that they have fallen in love with the peace and serenity of the area just like we have," she said. "It is a wonderful environment for creative people."
What also makes Valhalla Studios a destination, Wagner explained, is the technology used by DeMaio and Prent. The two have been involved in the development of immersive audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality, since their inception. The studio is one of the few in the world certified in all leading immersive formats, making it an ideal place to work on the music, movies, video games and other media that use their 360-degree sound. Valhalla boasts the world's first custom-built immersive audio console and PMC's flagship QB1 monitors as well.
Valhalla's full-time staff of seven also includes mastering engineer Darcy Proper, a four-time Grammy Award winner and 11-time nominee. She and Prent, himself a Grammy nominee for Best Immersive Audio Album, have worked on an eclectic mix of projects since DeMaio opened the studio to the public. Among the jazz, rock, pop, metal and more they mixed and mastered was a collaboration with best-selling German singer Peter Maffay and a new album for heavy metal band Helloween. The studio has also recorded projects, Wagner said, including a jazz album for a local artist.
The skill and technological knowhow of the Valhalla team came in handy with not just those projects, but the COVID-19 pandemic. Wagner said the studio has been mixing and even collaborating remotely, with Prent leading the way on remote projects that involve participants around the world in real time. He mixed multiple live events around the world from right there in Owasco, Wagner said.
"Despite the unprecedented challenges that we all faced, we’ve been able to continue providing our services with uncompromised quality and care," she said.
