Valhalla 'Messiah': Oscar-nominated film's score mixed at Owasco studio

A studio in the Auburn area, renowned for the music recorded there, recently made a big first splash in the world of film.

Valhalla Studios New York, located in a former church in Owasco, worked with the makers of "Judas and the Black Messiah" to mix the score of the Academy Award-nominated film. It was the first feature film project in 7.1 surround sound for the studio, which was established in 1999 by Manowar bassist and Auburn native Joey DeMaio through his Magic Circle Entertainment Group.

Magic Circle Operations Manager Susanne Wagner told The Citizen that the studio's head engineers, Ronald Prent and Darcy Proper, were contacted last year by Jim Anderson, a Grammy Award winner who recorded the film's score. Limited by COVID-19 travel restrictions, he sought a studio that could mix the score as well as the one he typically works with, Skywalker Sound in California.

"Jim told us he was more than satisfied with his first collaboration and he plans to return," Wagner said. "We are also proud of our contribution to 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'"