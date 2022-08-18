Vendors Royale: Auburn market to feature new entrepreneurs in food, more

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tim Agee has seen lot of local people open businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some of them, it's because they lost their job. For others, it's because their downtime led to a new creative passion.

Whatever the reason, they're entrepreneurs now — and they could use a way to get their names out there.

That's why Agee, through 315 Live Entertainment, will present a Vendors Royale on Sunday at the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. It will feature about a dozen food and other vendors, as well as music by DJ Quis and emcee Melody Smith Johnson. The event is sponsored by Amelia's Pizza and Café 108, and Agee was assisted by the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District.

Agee worked with the district before, he told The Citizen, on Auburn's Got Talent Weekend in February. Known to most as "Lit," he has also promoted events at local bars and a summer basketball league.

It was at a food truck event in Syracuse a few months ago that Agee had the idea for the Vendors Royale. He promptly shared the idea on Snapchat, and a month later hosted the first edition of the event on Clark Street Road. Sunday's will be the second, with many of the same vendors returning due to the success they had. He hopes to host the event monthly, or every other month, he said.

"I just wanted to give these small businesses an opportunity," he said. "A place to reach different clientele."

One feature of Sunday's event will be a people's choice award for the food vendors. Visitors will receive blue tickets for voting on their favorite. They'll be able to base their vote on $1 or $2 samples, Agee said, but each vendor will have full menus available for hungrier visitors. Most food businesses who attended the first Vendors Royale sold out before it was over, Agee added.

Among the food vendors competing for the award on Sunday will be Tiandra Benjamin, of Baldwinsville. Her business, Tipsy Taste, serves late-night appetizers like chicken wing dip, walking tacos and, her most popular item, bang-bang shrimp. Benjamin, who operates from her kitchen, delivers the food to bars as customers leave at the end of the night, or to homes. She also offers pickup.

Benjamin, previously a resident of Auburn, told The Citizen she's not sure whether she'd like to expand Tipsy Taste to a brick-and-mortar location or a food truck. The latter might be more suited to her business model. Either way, she's enjoying being an entrepreneur — and even learning to like cooking, she said with a laugh. For more information, find Tipsy Taste on Facebook.

Also at Sunday's event will be Jennifer Torkpour, of Auburn, owner of Think Mink by Jennifer since April 2021. An "all-in-one beauty shop," as she described it to The Citizen, Think Mink offers just about everything but full hair services. That includes lash extensions, body contouring, full-body waxing, facials, teeth whitening, stretch mark removal, and nail and foot services.

Torkpour, a native of the Bronx, is on track to graduate in September from the Continental School of Beauty as a licensed esthetician and nail technician. She hopes to expand the business from her home to a physical location, and named Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles as a model for what she'd eventually like Think Mink by Jennifer to become — "a place for all women," she said.

"I want every woman to leave my spot feeling confident, glowing, and knowing it's a safe space for them," she said.

Sunday will be Torkpour's first public event. She hopes to reach some new customers, and will have boxes of beauty items available in addition to information about her services. But the business, which can be found on Facebook @thinkminkbyjenniferllc, is about more than beauty, she said. Having battled depression, she knows getting her nails or hair done can help in more ways than one.

"Something as simple as having regular conversations with another adult who enjoys doing the same thing I do is so satisfying," she said.

If you go WHAT: Vendors Royale WHEN: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 WHERE: New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn COST: Admission free and open to the public