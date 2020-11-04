Veteran to perform free concert at Fingerlakes Mall

Fingerlakes Mall will host a free concert in honor of veterans by Eric Haynes and his service dog, Ciara, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in center court of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Haynes is a singer/songwriter who served in the Army from 1995 to 2007. He was discharged after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Iraq. In 2019, he took in Ciara, a 10-year-old former bomb-sniffing dog for the Army who also has PTSD.

Haynes said that since taking in Ciara, his PTSD and depression have dramatically decreased. He also credits the dog with giving him the courage to start singing again, and together they now do many benefit concerts. Haynes has also written a book, completed a documentary called "Unexpected Bond" and worked with Rep. John Katko to stop military dogs like Ciara from being euthanized.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0