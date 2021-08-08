Veterans history exhibit coming Monday to Cayuga Community College

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will come to Cayuga Community College from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

The 1,400-square-foot mobile museum provides information about the service of veterans and appreciation for their sacrifice. It includes interactive exhibits, short films, shared stories and family activities. Veterans will also be honored with a pinning ceremony at 6 p.m., and Wreaths Across America representatives will be available for tours of the exhibit and to answer questions.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, partnered with the college and the Cayuga County Community College Foundation to bring the free exhibit to the area. The chapter and the college's Criminal Justice Club, led by Theresa Misiaszek, as well as Port Byron students led by Dr. Linda Townsend, have hosted the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Cayuga County for 14 years.

"The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach about our veterans and their stories of service to our nation," Townsend said in a news release. "Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own. This year the theme is 'Live Up to Their Legacy.'"