Performer Vicki Lewis, whose credits range from TV shows like "Newsradio" and "Seinfeld" to Broadway productions like "Chicago" and "Damn Yankees," will next come to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

Lewis will play The Witch in The Rev Theatre Company's production of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" this season, the company announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Running July 5 through July 25 at the Owasco theater, it will be The Rev's first production of "Into the Woods" in 32 years.

The Rev's producing artistic director, Brett Smock, recalled seeing Lewis perform in "Damn Yankees" at the Marquis Theatre in 1994.

"The show was terrific — but Vicki brought the house down," he said. "Since then, I’ve looked forward to having her on our stage. The Rev is thrilled to have Vicki in the iconic role of The Witch. She will share the stage with a company of brilliant actors — some new, some returning — all of whom are at the top of their game. We are very excited to share this funny and heartfelt show with our audiences.”

Lewis is perhaps best known for her role as Beth the secretary on NBC's "NewsRadio." Her other credits include "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Bones" and "Grey's Anatomy" on TV; "Godzilla" (1998), "Mousehunt" and "Bye Bye Birdie" in film; and "Finding Nemo," "Scooby Doo" and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" in animation. On stage, she received the Los Angeles Ovation Award for her performance in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's "Hotel C'est L'amoure" in Los Angeles and was nominated for an Ovation award for her performance in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

In "Into the Woods," Lewis will play the same role played by Meryl Streep in the 2014 movie adaptation of Sondheim's beloved musical.

"'Into The Woods' is at once enchanting and endearing — a touching and deeply human show about community, responsibility and the stories we tell our children," The Rev said.

Additional casting for The Rev's production of "Into the Woods" will be announced in the coming weeks. It will be the second show of the company's 2023 season; "Evita" will be the first from May 31 through June 20, with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical following from Aug. 9 through Aug. 29 and "A Chorus Line" from Sept. 21 through Oct. 11.

Single tickets are $62 to $74, with subscription and group rates also available.

For more information, call The Rev box office at (315) 255-1785 or visit therevtheatre.com.