Village vitality: Aurora brings back longtime festival with parade, more

The last AuroraFest was held long before COVID-19.

But the pandemic is one reason people in the Cayuga County village decided to bring the summer event back.

With a theme of "Through the Ages," the first AuroraFest since 2015 will kick off there at 3 p.m. Saturday with the traditional parade down Main Street. About 13 floats will participate, AuroraFest committee member Grace Mattingly told The Citizen. They'll include local cars and fire trucks, the Vanguard Marching Band of Auburn High School and local amphibious houseboat Beast of Burden.

Many a float proceeded down that street, within view of Cayuga Lake, during the heyday of AuroraFest. It started in 1974, making Saturday its 42nd edition. Mattingly said the event faded out quietly in the mid-2010s, though some people in the village carried the torch by throwing "playful parties" and ceremonially walking down Main Street themselves.

The return of AuroraFest can be traced to the arrival of new blood in the village in recent years, she continued, including people who grew up there and came back to raise families.

"The village is waking up a little bit," she said. "We really want to keep it thriving as a village, and not just as a tourist attraction, so the heart of the community doesn't get lost in the hustle and bustle."

That, along with the collective urge to be among people again in the aftermath of COVID-19, led organizers to resurrect AuroraFest, Mattingly said.

The traditional parade will end at the Main Building of Wells College, a longtime partner in the event. At the AA Field on campus, there will be games from 4 to 6 p.m., including pickleball, foursquare and a pie-eating contest. From 4 to 9 p.m. there will be about a dozen vendors and community groups on hand, such as the Aurora Historical Society and Camp Caspar Gregory.

Food will be available from Dugan's Country Grill and Ward's Food Truck, and beverages will be served by the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department.

For entertainment, there will be a DJ and a performance by local dance-friendly cover band Cruise Control.

Though AuroraFest is mostly for the people of the village, the event welcomes visitors from anywhere, Mattingly said.

"It's a good combination of the community," she said. "We're excited to bring it back and bring as many people to Aurora as possible."

If you go WHAT: AuroraFest: "Through the Ages" WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 WHERE: Village of Aurora INFO: Email aurorafestcommittee@gmail.com