 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Metallica show coming to Cayuga County venue

Virtual Metallica show coming to Cayuga County venue

{{featured_button_text}}
Romania Metallica Hospital

Members of the band Metallica are, from left, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

 Associated Press

Late August usually means big rock shows in the Syracuse area, but with COVID-19 canceling the New York State Fair and major live music events this summer, it's been a quiet 2020.

But this weekend will provide what promises to be a loud alternative at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The local venue is one of the hundreds of sites around the nation hosting a Metallica drive-in concert.

The show, part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series, will be the legendary band's first stage performance since September and the first featuring a rock band in the Encore series. 

Admission to the show, which starts at 9 p.m., allows one vehicle with up to six family members or friends. Four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2 album are also included.

"The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by Metallica's award winning production team to the highest standards possible," Encore announced in a press release earlier this summer. "The concert, the band’s first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience."

Information on tickets is available at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Unhinged'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News