Virtual Metallica show coming to Cayuga County venue

Late August usually means big rock shows in the Syracuse area, but with COVID-19 canceling the New York State Fair and major live music events this summer, it's been a quiet 2020.

But this weekend will provide what promises to be a loud alternative at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The local venue is one of the hundreds of sites around the nation hosting a Metallica drive-in concert.

The show, part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series, will be the legendary band's first stage performance since September and the first featuring a rock band in the Encore series.

Admission to the show, which starts at 9 p.m., allows one vehicle with up to six family members or friends. Four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2 album are also included.