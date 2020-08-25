Virtual Metallica show coming to Cayuga County venue

Late August usually means big rock shows in the Syracuse area, but with COVID-19 canceling the New York State Fair and major live music events this summer, it's been a quiet 2020.
But this weekend will provide what promises to be a loud alternative at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
The local venue is one of the hundreds of sites around the nation hosting a Metallica drive-in concert.
The show, part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series, will be the legendary band's first stage performance since September and the first featuring a rock band in the Encore series.
Admission to the show, which starts at 9 p.m., allows one vehicle with up to six family members or friends. Four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2 album are also included.
"The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by Metallica's award winning production team to the highest standards possible," Encore announced in a press release earlier this summer. "The concert, the band’s first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience."
Information on tickets is available at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.
