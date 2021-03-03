Virtual photo exhibit highlights birds of restored Onondaga Lake area

An upcoming virtual photography exhibit will highlight birds and other wildlife in recently restored and enhanced areas along the shoreline of Onondaga Lake.

"Onondaga Lake: A Community Asset Where Birds and People Thrive" will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. The exhibit is free but registration is required at act.audubon.org/a/olcc-photo-exhibit.

The exhibit will feature 30 photos of waterfowl, songbirds, birds of prey, butterflies and more from Cheryl Lloyd, John DeNicola, Joe Fratianni, Nancy Becerra, Steve Ratliff, David Monaghan, Greg Craybas, Joe Carey, Steve Edgerly, Donald Florczyk, Marcia Bower, Carrie Bush, Phillip Bonn, Pete Andrusyszyn and K. Alice Lindsay. Several of the photographers will also share the stories behind their photographs. Other presenters will talk about the restoration of the lake's shoreline wetlands, as well as the best settings at the lake to view bald eagles and waterfowl. Following the exhibit will be a virtual silent auction to raise funds for the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps.