Virtual photo exhibit highlights birds of restored Onondaga Lake area

An upcoming virtual photography exhibit will highlight birds and other wildlife in recently restored and enhanced areas along the shoreline of Onondaga Lake.
"Onondaga Lake: A Community Asset Where Birds and People Thrive" will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. The exhibit is free but registration is required at act.audubon.org/a/olcc-photo-exhibit.
The exhibit will feature 30 photos of waterfowl, songbirds, birds of prey, butterflies and more from Cheryl Lloyd, John DeNicola, Joe Fratianni, Nancy Becerra, Steve Ratliff, David Monaghan, Greg Craybas, Joe Carey, Steve Edgerly, Donald Florczyk, Marcia Bower, Carrie Bush, Phillip Bonn, Pete Andrusyszyn and K. Alice Lindsay. Several of the photographers will also share the stories behind their photographs. Other presenters will talk about the restoration of the lake's shoreline wetlands, as well as the best settings at the lake to view bald eagles and waterfowl. Following the exhibit will be a virtual silent auction to raise funds for the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps.
“Since it was formed in 2012, hundreds of community volunteers have joined the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps as environmental stewards of Onondaga Lake,’” said Chris Lajewski, program director of the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps, in a news release. “The corps is an expanding organization of community volunteers who are contributing to restoration projects that are creating or improving wildlife habitat in the Onondaga Lake watershed. The corps seeks to inspire future stewards of Onondaga Lake and its watershed through a hands-on, experience-based program that offers citizens and organizations the opportunity to participate in activities that help restore and sustain Onondaga Lake and its value as an Important Bird Area.”
The corps is hosting the exhibit in partnership with Audubon New York, Honeywell, the Central New York Community Foundation and the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. Onondaga Lake became an Audubon Important Bird Area in 1988 and was later adopted, and the corps founded, by Honeywell, the Montezuma Audubon Center and the Onondaga Audubon Society. Its cleanup has included the restoration of about 90 acres of wetlands, and about 1.1 million native plants are being planted. Two hundred seventy species call the area home, including more than 130 unique bird species.
For more information, email montezuma@audubon.org, visit ny.audubon.org/olcc or call (315) 365-3588.