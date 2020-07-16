Virtual variety: Auburn couple taking music, tech talents to Facebook show

If you go

WHAT: "The Auburn Zoom Companion Show" featuring performances by Brian and Amanda Franco, Beth and Terry Cuddy, Erin Humphrey, and Connor VanEpps, Eric Mohan and their band, Glass Image

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater's Facebook Live page, located at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater/live

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit facebook.com/auburnpublictheater or auburnpublictheater.org