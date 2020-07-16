Virtual variety: Auburn couple taking music, tech talents to Facebook show

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Brian and Amanda Franco had barely performed live music for about three years.
But being confined to their Auburn home with their infant son, Emerson, the two music teachers found themselves back on an improbable path to the stage. Thursday, July 23, it'll take them to the Facebook page of Auburn Public Theater, where the Francos will present "The Auburn Zoom Companion Show" with special guests Beth and Terry Cuddy, Erin Humphrey, and the band Glass Image.
The Francos told The Citizen that they started performing again to provide educational content for Brian's 50 homebound band students at Skaneateles High School, where he teaches that and music technology. He and Amanda, a K-6 music teacher in Liverpool, filmed themselves creating backing tracks for his students to perform to, such as the themes to "The Office" and "Super Mario Bros."
"We didn't want them to play the melodies to nothing," Brian said. "And we also wanted to let the kids know we're making music and having fun, so we made a video out of it."
As the pandemic continued, however, Brian started contemplating what his student band's performances would look like going forward. That inspired him to begin using Final Cut Pro to merge several performances of him and his wife filmed from the same perspective, resulting in videos that show "clones" of three or more Brians or Amandas performing next to each other.
"There's still two of us, but we can cover everything and sound like a full band," she said.
Brian believes the technology could be used to merge the performances of socially distanced students. That way, they would not only appear to be performing together on the same stage, but their families and other audiences could watch remotely, without running up against the capacity rules that are likely to restrict live concerts for awhile. Brian could even see virtual reality involved.
It wouldn't be the first time he and Amanda have been pioneers in music education: About a year and a half ago, they started YourScore Music, a publishing company that provides downloadable, customizable sheet music. It helps young individual performers learn in a group setting, and spares instructors the time-consuming work of tailoring sheet music to the instruments they have.
"We're finding a lot of demand for this now," Brian said, referring to the pandemic. "Because people don't know what bands are going to look like in the next year."
The Francos kept going with their videos after school ended, creating increasingly sophisticated performances of the "Avengers" theme and music from one of Brian's favorite video games, "Mega Man 2." Having the instruments and technology at home allowed him and Amanda to perform and produce the videos, they said, but so did having a more flexible schedule due to being stuck there.
The closure of live music venues due to the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for local performers.
And so, as the videos gave them the itch to perform again, the Francos appeared on Auburn Public Theater's Tuesday Nite Mic via Zoom this spring. Afterward, they talked with theater directors Angela Daddabbo and Carey Eidel about performing a show of their own. But the Francos wanted to put their own, high-tech stamp on what's become the traditional Zoom acoustic set.
That's why "The Auburn Zoom Companion Show" won't be live, Brian said, but prerecorded. He compared it to a televised variety show, with their friends "calling in" to perform from their houses.
As of Wednesday, he and Amanda were still putting the finishing touches on the show. But however it turns out, they're prepared for it to lead somewhere educational.
"Every experience is a learning experience," Brian said. "Some things go great, or they don't and you learn for the next time."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
