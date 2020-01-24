Voting underway for SAMMY People's Choice Awards

Voting is underway for the People's Choice Awards portion of the 2020 Syracuse Area Music Awards, to be held in March.

Voting is available at syracuseareamusic.com/peopleschoice. The round of 64 continues through Jan. 26, followed by the round of 32 Jan. 28-Feb. 2, the sweet 16 Feb. 4-9, the elite eight Feb. 11-16, the final four Feb. 18-23 and the final two Feb. 25-March 1.

People's Choice Award categories are favorite local artist or band, favorite local venue, favorite festival or music series and favorite academic or musical organization.

The SAMMYS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Thursday, March 5, followed by the SAMMYS Award Show Friday, March 6. The ceremony will be held at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and the awards show at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.

SAMMYS nominees and hall of fame inductees will be announced at a Feb. 4 press conference at the Palace Theatre. Tickets for the ceremony and awards show will go on sale that day, as well.

For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com or follow @SammyAwards on Facebook or Twitter.

