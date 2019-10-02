The Cayuga and Seward House museums in Auburn will team this Saturday to take participants on "Leaves of History," a fall walking tour of some of the city's historic areas.
Taking place from 1 to 3 p.m., the tour will cover the South Street residential district and Fort Hill Cemetery, with staff from both museums talking about the architecture and history of the areas.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission to the tour is $10 for members of either museum and $15 for nonmembers; a $20 combo package includes admission and a voucher to tour both museums. The tour will take place rain or shine, so dressing comfortably for two hours of walking through city neighborhoods and cemetery pathways is advised.
For more information, visit sewardhousemuseum.org or cayugamuseum.org.