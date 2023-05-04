Three months before bathtubs race through the village of Moravia as part of its annual Fillmore Days, a workshop on the quirky pastime will be held at Fillmore Glen State Park.

The Friends of Fillmore Glen will host an informal workshop on bathtub racing at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia.

Three racing tubs will be on display, and presenters will demonstrate how to build one. Entry fees for this year's race will be waved as well. A cast iron tub will also be given away to an individual or group who promises to convert it into a racing tub for this year's event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12. The three categories of tubs are traditional cast iron, fiberglass and customs (any material).

All drivers and riders must be 14 or older, with two riders and two pushers per tub. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and have a theme song. Wheels on the tub, three minimum, may be no larger than 26 inches, and tubs must have working brakes and steering. Tubs can feature advertisements on their sides but they must hold water. Inspections will take place before the race.

Along with the workshop Saturday, the Friends of Fillmore Glen will host their annual I Love My Park Day that morning.

Volunteers are welcome to meet at 8:45 a.m. for registration at the main pavilion of the state park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will take part in clearing gorge trails, painting, removing invasive species, garden work, stick and litter pickup, and other projects.

Volunteers of all ages and group sizes are welcome. Volunteers are advised to wear sturdy shoes and gloves, and bring tools, a water bottle and tick spray. Additional tools will be available at the park.

Preregistration is recommended to help with planning, but not required.

For more information, or to register, email fofgnsp@gmail.com or visit ptny.org/ilovemypark.

Bathtub races, parade entertain at Fillmore Days in Moravia MORAVIA — A celebration in Moravia heralded the return of a tradition rarely seen in the 21st century: People furiously pushing bathtubs on wheels.