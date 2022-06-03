Watching success: Movie by Skaneateles native releases nationwide today

It was the fifth screening of his newest movie, and Zack Ford was late.

The Skaneateles native usually likes to sit in the back row of theaters showing his movies so he can see how the audience reacts. At the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, however, he had to sit in front.

The theater was showing "Watcher," the 2022 thriller Ford wrote and produced. It was the biggest audience he had seen the movie with, bigger than its screenings at Sundance or South by Southwest.

After the lights went down, Ford periodically turned his head, hoping to catch some of his prized reactions. Directly behind him was a group of teenagers who gave him just that.

One of them, a girl, was clasping her mouth with her hands the whole movie, Ford told The Citizen. For those 95 minutes, she was absorbed by a world he had created.

"That was the first time the screenwriting process came full circle for me," he said. "After six years of hustling, I was watching with this audience, all jumping and laughing at the right moments."

The process continues to come full circle for Ford today, which sees "Watcher" released in theaters nationwide.

Locally, the movie is showing at Movie Tavern in Camillus and Cinemapolis in Ithaca. It will be available on video-on-demand services June 21, and on horror streaming service Shudder as well.

Ford has gotten even more affirming reactions from movie critics. "Watcher" currently has an 83% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 6.7 out of 10. Critic Lena Wilson of The New York Times called the movie "one of this century’s most arresting tales of female anxiety," and Jake Coyle of The Associated Press said it "artfully reconstructs a Hitchcockian thriller."

Directed by Chloe Okuno in her feature debut, "Watcher" stars Maika Monroe of "It Follows" fame as Julia, an American woman who moves to Bucharest with her boyfriend, Francis (Karl Glusman). Unable to speak Romanian, and home while Francis works, she's isolated as a serial killer terrorizes the city. Soon, Julia begins to suspect she's being watched by a mysterious stranger.

It's "the perfect movie to go back to theaters to see," Ford said.

"It's built to feel like a fun night at the movies," he continued. "So the timing is excellent as theaters are reopening (from COVID-19)."

"Watcher" is the third feature written by Ford, the son of filmmaker Lisa Ford. Inspired by her screenplays to pursue the same career, he went to New York University after graduating from Skaneateles High School in 2001. There, Ford wrote and sold his first screenplay, the 3D slasher "Scar," in 2005. That was followed by "Girls Night Out," which he filmed in Skaneateles with a $25,000 budget.

Ford remained on the East Coast, working in advertising, founding a production company and even running for mayor of Skaneateles last year. That spring, he moved to Beverly Hills. He did so as "Watcher" was being filmed in Romania, six years after he first typed "fade in" to start the screenplay. Ford detailed the arduous six-year process in a February 2021 essay for Script Magazine.

The warm critical response to "Watcher" doesn't guarantee those struggles are over for Ford. There are fewer successful screenwriters than Olympic athletes, he joked. But he hopes the movie opens doors to more opportunities. He's negotiating to rewrite a horror screenplay for Universal, and expects more deals, and another of his projects to start production, by the end of the year.

"My career's very good right now," he said. "The most exciting thing about the success of 'Watcher' is I'll be able to keep doing what I love doing."

To learn more For more information about the movie "Watcher," visit watchermovie.com.

