'We celebrate artistry': Auburn card artist among 140+ at new MacKenzie-Childs fest

The inaugural MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival, taking place this weekend, will give more than 140 creatives from across the country a place to show their work to a similarly wide audience.

One of those creatives comes from the Aurora home décor brand itself.

Lacey Race, of Auburn, is both an art director at MacKenzie-Childs and owner of Red Headed Stepchild Paper Co., which she operates from her home and does much of its business through Etsy.

Race will show her company's greeting cards, invitations, stickers and other products at the festival. They "say things that are usually on people's minds that they're not willing to say out loud — for better or worse," she told The Citizen. Most have been inspired by things she's needed to say to family and friends, like one who was dealing with infertility, or one who was diagnosed with cancer.

"Sometimes Hallmark doesn't really cater to that. They can be syrupy sweet," she said. "Sometimes you need to admit stuff sucks and write a message about how you're feeling about them."

Race started the business about six years ago, needing an outlet after suffering a difficult loss. She was also inspired by a friend who left MacKenzie-Childs to start their own business, she said.

Though it was daunting to start a paper company as more and more people communicate digitally, Race has found an audience. Her Etsy shop has grown from five to almost 200 products, she said.

"I think there's something to be said about someone taking time out of their day to write about how they feel and let you know that they're thinking of you, in good times and especially in bad," she said.

Race, a Union Springs High School graduate, began working for MacKenzie-Childs about eight years ago.

She called the Artisan Craft Festival a "natural extension" of the company, as painting and several other types of art regularly take place at the home décor brand's Aurora headquarters.

"We celebrate artistry," she said. "We sell art in-house, and now we're celebrating it across the country and especially in the community."

Artisans at the festival will span ceramics to jewelry, textiles to fine art, and Amy Carson Smith's whimsical pet portraits to Lumineaux's small-batch, European-style chocolate. Along with them showing and selling their work, the festival will feature craft experiences, demonstrations, food, music and more. A welcome dinner with a silent auction will precede the festival Friday at the Inns of Aurora.

"MacKenzie-Childs is a world-recognized company," Race said. "For them to showcase us — we're reaching hundreds of thousands of people who probably wouldn't have seen our work if not for them."

If you go WHAT: MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2 WHERE: MacKenzie-Childs, 3260 Route 90, Aurora COST: Admission $10 per day or $20 for a three-day pass, free for children 16 and younger INFO: For more information on the festival and its welcome dinner, visit mackenzie-childs.com. For more information on Red Headed Stepchild Paper Co., visit etsy.com/shop/redheadedstepchildco or find the business on Instagram or Facebook @redheadedstepchildpaperco