'We gotta keep dancing': Auburn musician's new video inspired by life in quarantine

But footage of what? That depended on the song Coughlin chose for the video. And the one from his next album that fit the quarantine theme the most, he said, was "Keep Dancin'."

"No matter what happens, we gotta keep dancing," he said.

Coughlin collected at least a couple hundred clips for the video, he said. It includes several familiar local faces, but also some professional musician friends he reached out to, including Scott Schoenbeck of Dashboard Confessional and guitar virtuoso Yvette Young of Covet. Coughlin's parts of the video were filmed by Jesse Conti of Chariot Media Productions, based in Auburn.

The video has been a smash it, Coughlin said, taking off faster than anything he's ever released. As of Wednesday morning, it had more than 4,800 views on YouTube.

"I'm not glad what people are going through, or that it happened the way it did," he said. "But it's spreading positivity, and turned out to be what was needed."